World Championship 2019: Barry Hawkins leads Kyren Wilson 6-2
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
Barry Hawkins scored four centuries to open up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the World Championship second round.
Hawkins, 40, made runs of 105, 130, 136 and 137, including missing the 14th black while set for a maximum 147.
Fellow Englishman Wilson fell 4-0 behind, with a highest break of four, but made a 111 to stay in touch at the Crucible in Sheffield.
China's Zhou Yuelong leads 5-3 against two-time finalist and fellow qualifier Ali Carter from England.
Carter won a second frame which lasted almost an hour, but Zhou found his rhythm to stroke in breaks of 106, 105 and 64.
Both matches will resume at 19:00 BST.
