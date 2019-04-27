World Championship 2019: Stephen Maguire through to last eight

Stephen Maguire is through to the last eight at the Crucible

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Stephen Maguire says his technique "went to bits" as he edged out amateur James Cahill to reach the last eight of the World Snooker Championship.

The 13-12 win was the Scot's second successive final-frame decider after defeating Tian Pengfei 10-9.

And Maguire was relieved to see off Cahill, who had created the biggest shock in Crucible history by beating world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"I was gone out there. I'm not enjoying it," the Scot, 38, told BBC Sport.

"Two deciders, two matches I could have lost easily, but I'm still in it.

"My cue action went to bits and I just didn't believe I could pot a ball. Somehow I mustered a decent last frame, I don't know where that came from."

Cahill was trailing throughout before going 11-10 in front. Both players became increasingly nervy, but Glasgow's Maguire held himself together and will face Judd Trump or Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals.

Asked if he feels this could be his year for the title, Maguire said: "Right now, no, I'm just shattered. I'm going to change my tip. I have two days off will work on technique, try to improve for the next match."

Four-time champion and fellow Scot John Higgins won the last three frames to escape 4-4 after the first session of his match against 2015 winner Stuart Bingham. The pair resume on Sunday at 14:30 BST.