World Championship 2019: Neil Robertson too good, says Shaun Murphy after second-round loss

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson beats Shaun Murphy - best shots

Shaun Murphy has said if Neil Robertson replicates the form he showed in their second-round tie, the "engravers should get ready" to inscribe the Australian's name on the World Championship trophy.

The world number 13 was thrashed 13-6 in a high-quality meeting between two former Crucible champions.

The 2005 winner said world number four Robertson was "just too good" in their last-16 tie.

"If he plays like that he wins, we can all go home," said Murphy, 36.

"He was too good. He scored too heavily, his safety was too good, his tactical play was too clever, his long-potting is lethal and he plays too many clever shots."

Cambridge-based Robertson, 37, who won the tournament in 2010, will face either 2015 winner Stuart Bingham or four-time champion John Higgins in the last eight.

"If he plays to that level, get the engravers ready," Murphy added. "His name's going on the trophy.

"I have played a lot of matches here at the Crucible and played worse than that and won. I can do nothing but heap praise on Neil.

"Yes, I missed a few shots and made a few mistakes. But against one of the greats who's playing great, that's the difference."

Murphy said he had rediscovered "some good things" about his own game at the Crucible after an awful season in which his run to the Scottish Open final was the only time he has gone beyond the third round of a ranking event.

"It's a mark of bad a season I have had that I have slipped far enough down the rankings that I met Neil in the second round," Murphy added.

"I played well in the first match (a record 10-0 win over Luo Honghao). I was thrilled to see a good performance again so that has given me some confidence for next season."