World Championship 2019: Mark Selby loses to Gary Wilson

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Three-time champion Mark Selby suffered a shock 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson in the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Selby, 35, fell 5-3 and 9-7 behind before levelling at 10-10.

But qualifier and fellow Englishman Wilson held himself together superbly, claiming three frames on the trot, including a cool 92 break.

Defending champion Mark Williams returned from hospital but trails David Gilbert 9-7 at the Crucible.

Welshman Williams, 44, felt unwell after a first session in which he fell 5-3 behind.

He had tests at Sheffield's Northern General before coming back to the Crucible for Saturday's morning session.

Williams and England's Gilbert play to a finish from 19:00 BST.

Williams made breaks of 86 and 101 to trail 8-7 and a break of 68 in the 16th frame, but former potato farmer Gilbert hit back with a superb 69 clearance to maintain his two-frame advantage.