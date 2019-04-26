Mark Williams: World snooker champion in hospital with chest pains

Mark Williams was a shock winner of the 2018 World Championship

World snooker champion Mark Williams has gone to hospital with chest pains following the opening session of his second-round World Championship game at the Crucible.

The 44-year-old Welshman went to hospital after his session against David Gilbert, who he is trailing 5-3.

He tweeted: "A&E. Could be hear a while, couldn't stick the chest pains no more.

"Lucky there wasn't any more frames to play."

After their session finished, Williams felt unwell and was advised by a doctor at the venue to go to hospital.