World Championship 2019: Mark Williams & Mark Selby trail in second-round games

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Mark Williams
Mark Williams beat John Higgins in the final to win his third World Championship title in 2018
Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Reigning champion Mark Williams and fellow three-time winner Mark Selby are both in danger of going out in the World Championship second round.

Welshman Williams trails David Gilbert 5-3 after being outplayed by the world number 16 in a high-quality first session of their best-of-25 tie.

Gilbert scored four breaks of more than 50 in taking a two-frame lead.

Selby recovered from 5-3 down to lead Gary Wilson 7-6, only for the world number 32 to rally for a 9-7 advantage.

More to follow.

