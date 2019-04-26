World Championship 2019: Mark Williams & Mark Selby trail in second-round games

Mark Williams beat John Higgins in the final to win his third World Championship title in 2018

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Reigning champion Mark Williams and fellow three-time winner Mark Selby are both in danger of going out in the World Championship second round.

Welshman Williams trails David Gilbert 5-3 after being outplayed by the world number 16 in a high-quality first session of their best-of-25 tie.

Gilbert scored four breaks of more than 50 in taking a two-frame lead.

Selby recovered from 5-3 down to lead Gary Wilson 7-6, only for the world number 32 to rally for a 9-7 advantage.

More to follow.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.