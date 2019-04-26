World Championship 2019: Mark Williams & Mark Selby trail in second-round games
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
Reigning champion Mark Williams and fellow three-time winner Mark Selby are both in danger of going out in the World Championship second round.
Welshman Williams trails David Gilbert 5-3 after being outplayed by the world number 16 in a high-quality first session of their best-of-25 tie.
Gilbert scored four breaks of more than 50 in taking a two-frame lead.
Selby recovered from 5-3 down to lead Gary Wilson 7-6, only for the world number 32 to rally for a 9-7 advantage.
More to follow.
