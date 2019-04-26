World Championship 2019: Neil Robertson holds four-frame lead over Shaun Murphy

Neil Robertson (left) and Shaun Murphy are both attempting to win the world title for a second time

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Neil Robertson closed in on a place in the World Championship last eight as he stretched his lead to 10-6 against fellow former champion Shaun Murphy.

The Australian world number four led 5-3 overnight and two half-centuries helped him go 8-6 ahead.

A brilliant long blue saw Robertson win a crucial frame 15 and he took the final frame to move within three of victory in the best-of-25 tie.

On the other table, Stephen Maguire built a 5-3 lead over James Cahill.

Maguire and Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror Cahill both scored a ton and a half-century as the first four frames of a high-quality opening session were shared.

Two further breaks of 50-plus and a beautifully constructed 125 put Scottish world number 15 Maguire three frames ahead at 5-2.

Maguire, a two-time World Championship semi-finalist, had chances to make it four frames in a row, but 23-year-old qualifier Cahill showed the resilience that saw him shock pre-tournament favourite O'Sullivan in round one to take a scrappy eighth frame.

Both matches resume on Friday at 19:00 BST, with Robertson and Murphy playing to a finish.

The afternoon action sees three-time champion Mark Selby seeking to overturn a 5-3 deficit against fellow Englishman Gary Wilson.

Defending champion Mark Williams is also in action. The Welshman begins his second-round match against Tamworth potter David Gilbert.

