World Championship 2019: Ali Carter beats Jack Lisowski 10-6 in first round

By Michael Beardmore

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski
Jack Lisowski (right) joined Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Allen and Luca Brecel as seeded players to exit in the first round
Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
Ali Carter's four-frame burst ensured Jack Lisowski became the fourth seed in round one of the World Championship.

Two-time Crucible runner-up Carter led 5-4 overnight and punished fellow Englishman Lisowski's mistakes to quickly move within a frame of victory.

Lisowski rallied to take the next two frames, helped by the match's highest break of 124.

But qualifier Carter, 39, completed a 10-6 win to set up a second-round meeting with China's Zhou Yuelong.

More to follow.

