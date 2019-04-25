World Championship 2019: Ali Carter beats Jack Lisowski 10-6 in first round
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
Ali Carter's four-frame burst ensured Jack Lisowski became the fourth seed in round one of the World Championship.
Two-time Crucible runner-up Carter led 5-4 overnight and punished fellow Englishman Lisowski's mistakes to quickly move within a frame of victory.
Lisowski rallied to take the next two frames, helped by the match's highest break of 124.
But qualifier Carter, 39, completed a 10-6 win to set up a second-round meeting with China's Zhou Yuelong.
More to follow.
