World Championship 2019: Neil Robertson 'dangerous opponent' with relaxed attitude

By Michael Beardmore

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson thrashed Michael Georgiou in his first-round match at the Crucible
Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Neil Robertson says his ultra-competitive side has "died" because of his off-table battles - but he believes that makes him a more "dangerous" World Championship contender than ever.

The 2010 winner begins his second-round match against fellow former Crucible champion Shaun Murphy on Thursday (13:00 BST).

Robertson has previously publicly admitted dealing with a gaming addiction, while his partner Mille has suffered depression.

"Even if I don't win this tournament again, it's irrelevant," said the 37-year-old Australian.

"The last few years I've been desperate to win - you think 'it's been five years since the last one, six years, seven years'.

"But with what I've been through the last couple of years away from the table, I guess that kind of part of me died.

"That obviously makes me a very dangerous opponent because I'm not really bothered about the result.

"Even though I would love to win this tournament, I don't care. I just want to go out, play and hope that the crowd really enjoy the matches."

That attitude has served Robertson well this season, having won three ranking events - the Riga Masters, the Welsh Open and last month's China Open - in his most successful campaign to date.

Two runners-up finishes to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the events before China have seen him arrive in Sheffield as the player in arguably the best run of form.

"Six finals, winning three tournaments - whatever happens, it's my best-ever season by a million miles," Robertson added.

By contrast, Robertson's next opponent Murphy has had an awful campaign, only once progressing beyond the third round of a ranking event when reaching the Scottish Open final in December.

Murphy, 36, said it has been "the worst season of my life" after whitewashing Chinese youngster Luo Honghao 10-0 in round one but Robertson is not expecting an easy passage through to the quarter-finals.

"Shaun will definitely be up for it because he doesn't like not being talked about in terms of potential candidates to win this tournament," Robertson added.

"A last-16 tie in previous years, they used to be pretty easy to negotiate, but Shaun is a previous winner."

  • Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you