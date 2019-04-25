World Championship 2019: Stuart Bingham 'shaking' in nerve-jangling win

Stuart Bingham had led 8-1 but his match needed a 19th frame

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May

Stuart Bingham says he needs to press the "restart button" following a nerve-jangling final-frame Crucible first-round win over Graeme Dott.

The world number 12 saw an 8-1 and 9-4 lead evaporate against his fellow former world champion before edging a captivating 19th frame.

Bingham, 42, will face five-time champion John Higgins in round two from Saturday.

"I was shaking like a good 'un," the Essex potter told BBC Sport.

"How I got over the line and held myself together I will never know."

World number 21 Dott rattled off three rapid frames to get back to 8-4 and, despite unluckily losing frame 14 after Bingham fluked a snooker, the Scot recovered in style.

A beleaguered Bingham lost frame 16 on the three-miss rule but managed to respond when the match went the distance.

The 2015 World Championship winner said he needs to get the manner of his victory out of his system and move on.

"After the three misses, when it went 9-7, if he goes break, break it's 9-9 and it's all going wrong," Bingham added.

"It scrambles your brain. You are trying to think positive thoughts but you are seeing everything going wrong.

"I will get a couple of days' practice and press the restart button and try to play like I did in the morning session."

Bingham says he will have to up his performance when he faces Higgins, who he described as "one of the game's greats".

"In the first half of the season he lost his mojo but has found it again, unfortunately for me," Bingham said.

"He has got the final in the past two years so is one of the men to beat.

"I have had a good season and I am in the next round and if I can play like I have done all season I fancy my chances."

