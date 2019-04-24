World Championship 2019: Judd Trump overturns 6-3 deficit to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker Championship: Trump wins after Un-Nooh miscue

Judd Trump overturned a 6-3 deficit to win a thrilling final-frame decider against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and keep his World Championship hopes on track.

The world number seven was outplayed on Tuesday and in danger of joining Ronnie O'Sullivan as a first-round casualty.

But he rediscovered his form to win five of the first six frames on Wednesday morning for an 8-7 lead.

The Thai world number 43 forced a deciding frame but a horrible miscue helped Trump to a 10-9 win.

Trump, who will play Ding Junhui in the last 16, scored a 53 in the final frame after setting up the chance with a wonderful crossed-double red.

"The double was a huge shot," Trump said. "I didn't have a lot on so I opted for the double and was over the moon to see it go in.

"I was better today. I missed a lot yesterday and made it easy for him.

"He goes for everything and it's a scary style of play to play against, so it's a big relief to get through."

Both players scored three breaks of 50-plus when play resumed on Wednesday to take a captivating match all the way.

But reigning Masters champion Trump made fewer unforced errors and capitalised on more of the chances that came his way to get over the line.

Elsewhere, 2013 runner-up Barry Hawkins totally dominated the first session against China's Li Hang, scoring four breaks of more than 50 to build an 8-1 lead going into tonight's evening session.

Analysis

Ken Doherty, 1997 world champion

Both players really felt the pressure towards the end, but it was a fantastic performance by Judd in the second session and a fantastic match from start to finish.

Both players are great exponents of potting and break-building and it was a treat for the crowd.

Thepchaiya was very unlucky and looked so disappointed, but fair play to Judd - he came back very well.