World Championship 2019: Judd Trump trails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

World number seven Judd Trump faces a battle to stay in the World Championship after falling 6-3 behind against Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Trump, one of the tournament favourites after a successful season, won the opening frame of their first-round tie, only for the relentlessly attacking Un-Nooh to take the next three.

The Masters champion responded with a tournament-high break of 141.

But the world number 43 won three of the next four for a first-session lead.

The pair play to a finish on Wednesday.

