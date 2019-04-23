World Championship 2019: Judd Trump trails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump hits 'wonderful' 141 break

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number seven Judd Trump faces a battle to stay in the World Championship after falling 6-3 behind against Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Trump, one of the tournament favourites after a successful season, won the opening frame of their first-round tie, only for the relentlessly attacking Un-Nooh to take the next three.

The Masters champion responded with a tournament-high break of 141.

But the world number 43 won three of the next four for a first-session lead.

The pair play to a finish on Wednesday.

More to follow.