World Snooker Championship 2019: John Higgins keen to face Graeme Dott in round two

Four-times world champion John Higgins is through to round two at the Crucible

John Higgins hopes for an all-Scottish showdown with Graeme Dott in round two of the World Snooker Championship - but admits it could turn their friendship to "hate".

And Higgins revealed his brother Jason suffered a broken kneecap after tripping at the Crucible on Sunday.

Higgins, who led Mark Davis 6-3 overnight, progressed 10-7 on Monday.

"I'd like Graeme to win as he's one of my mates on tour and fellow Scotsman," the four-times world champion said.

Dott begins his campaign against Stuart Bingham on Tuesday morning at 10:00 BST, with the winner facing Higgins.

"It would be a good occasion," Higgins added. "But then as soon as he came through you'd be hating him if he's sitting next to you. He has a really tough game, Stuart is playing amazing this year."

Higgins, 43, was relieved to make it past Davis, who at 46 was the oldest player at this year's event, after his focus was distracted by worrying for his brother.

"It was a total freak accident after he'd watched me play yesterday," Higgins said. "He was coming off the final step at the Crucible, his trainer got stuck on the step and his full force went down on his knee.

"He's fractured his kneecap. He was in a bad way yesterday, we were at the hospital for six or seven hours. We'll drive him up to Scotland and hopefully he can get an operation on Tuesday.

"I would never have made it an excuse if I had lost, you're just worried about him. I'm lucky to win as Mark let me off the hook a few times and I was missing some unforgivable balls."