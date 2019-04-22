World Championship 2019: Shaun Murphy records 10-0 win at Crucible

From the section

Shaun Murphy won the World Championship in 2005

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May

Former champion Shaun Murphy dished out the biggest defeat in Crucible history in a record-equalling 10-0 first-round win over Chinese qualifier Luo Honghao.

World number 92 Honghao managed just 89 points, the fewest in a match at the showpiece event in its 43-year history.

Murphy, winner in 2005, enjoyed only the second whitewash in the event, equalling the score when veteran Eddie Charlton lost to John Parrott in 1992.

The previous lowest points tally at the Sheffield venue was Danny Fowler's 191.

That was set in losing 10-1 to Stephen Hendry in 1993.