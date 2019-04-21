World Championship 2019: Ding Junhui beats Anthony McGill

Ding Junhui produced a century break to finally finish off Anthony McGill in their first round clash

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April - 6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ding Junhui showed signs of his best form before scrapping his way into round two of the World Championship with a 10-7 win in a high-quality match against Anthony McGill.

The Chinese, who led 6-3 overnight, made a tournament-high break of 134 and scores of 99 and 91 for a 9-5 lead.

Scotland's McGill, the world number 24, battled back to 9-7 in Sheffield.

But an increasingly edgy Ding finished with a stylish 106 to reach the last 16 for the 10th time.

"I played well but it is not good enough if I want to win the tournament," he said.

"He came back strong, but I had chances to win it. I need to get better and have good concentration for the whole match."

Ding, the 2016 runner-up, has not reached a ranking event semi-final this season but managed a total of nine scores of 50 or more.

McGill also scored six half-centuries and played a full part in a fascinating game, but Ding's heavy scoring when he got a chance eventually proved the difference to set up a potential meeting with Judd Trump.

"I am not worried about the draw," added the 10th seed. "I have to beat the best players to win titles. I need more confidence because I haven't played good this season."

In the other morning match, four-time champion John Higgins took a 6-3 lead over fellow veteran Crucible campaigner Mark Davis.

Davis, 46, the oldest player in this year's event, won through qualifying for a record 10th time to reach snooker's showpiece event for the 11th time in his career.

He began with a break 57 to take the opener, but scores of 100, 61 and 75 helped Higgins to a 4-2 lead.

Davis replied with his second half-century, but Higgins, on his 25th consecutive World Championship appearance, took the next three, scoring three-half centuries in the process.

In the afternoon session, Luca Brecel and Gary Wilson play to a finish and Shaun Murphy is in action against Luo Honghao.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.