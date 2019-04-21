Mark Williams says World Snooker treatment of family 'pathetic'

Media playback is not supported on this device Williams through to second round of World Championship - best shots

Defending champion Mark Williams described World Snooker's treatment of his family as "pathetic" after his first-round World Championship win against Martin Gould in Sheffield.

Williams said his son, 12, could not wish him good luck before the match as he had used his two backstage passes.

"They have some kind of grief with me. What it is you'll have to ask them," said the 44-year-old Welshman.

World Snooker denied refusing entry to Williams' children.

A World Snooker spokesman said: "Every player in the event is allocated two backstage passes.

"They can make their own decisions who give those to. At no point were his children refused entry."

Williams said: "I've been having this nonsense through the season.

"I couldn't believe it. My boy tried to get in and they would not let him in because I'd used my two passes.

"It is pathetic in my eyes. This is the last straw. What harm is it to let a 12-year-old into a dressing room to say, 'Good luck Dad'?"

This month, Williams was left off the cover of the official World Snooker video game, after which his wife Joanne accused World Snooker of "massive prejudice".

"If you're world champion you expect some kind of privileges, but it is only my opinion and they will say nothing is wrong," said Williams.

"They've put out a poster with all the players and it is like 'Spot the world champion', I'm stuck right in the corner and you can hardly see me."

Williams beat Gould 10-7 to become the first player to reach the second round at the Crucible.

