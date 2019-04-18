World Championship: Graeme Dott out to prove 'I'm still playing' at Crucible

Graeme Dott is currently ranked 22 in the world

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Graeme Dott hopes playing in the World Championship at the Crucible will stop delivery drivers asking him if he is still playing snooker.

The 2006 champion is one of five Scots in the 32-strong field in Sheffield.

It is the fifth time in a row Dott has come through qualifying but admits some do not realise he still competes.

"I still get it," Dott said. "Hopefully they'll tune into the BBC and see that I'm still playing and I won't get it for a couple of months."

The 41-year-old was one of three Scots to come through three rounds of qualifying and all three avoided top seeds in the first-round draw.

Dott takes on 12th-ranked Stuart Bingham, while Scott Donaldson, who defeated China's Lu Ning 10-9 after a deciding frame lasting more than an hour, faces another Englishman, world number eight Kyren Wilson.

Anthony McGill, who came from 7-2 down to defeat Robert Milkins, has been drawn against China's Ding Junhui, the world number 10.

Stephen Maguire, who qualified automatically as 15th seed, is also up against a Chinese player - Tian Pengfei - and four-time champion John Higgins also faces a qualifier, Englishman Mark Davis.

Dott got his pre-draw wish to have a rest after qualifying and avoid playing on Saturday, when Welshman Mark Williams begins the defence of his title against English qualifier Martin Gould, and starts his campaign on Tuesday.