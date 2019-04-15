World Snooker Championship qualifying: Ali Carter beats Jimmy White

Ali Carter reached the World Championship final in 2008 and 2012

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ali Carter beat Jimmy White in World Championship qualifying to end the six-time runner-up's hopes of reaching the Crucible for the first time since 2006.

England's Carter, a two-time runner-up, is one win away from the main draw after beating White 10-4 in the second round of qualifying in Sheffield.

White did however surpass Steve Davis' record for most matches played in the event by making his 102nd appearance.

Former world champions Peter Ebdon and Ken Doherty were also knocked out.

Ebdon, winner in 2002, lost 10-8 to Michael Georgiou, while 1997 champion Doherty was beaten 10-4 by Scott Donaldson.

Carter says he wants to face world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan, who beat him in the first round last year, if he wins his final qualifying game to reach the Crucible.

"I hope I qualify and I would love to draw him again first round," said Carter, who lost to O'Sullivan in both of his final appearances.