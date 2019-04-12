Snooker World Championship: Alan McManus & Ng On-yee locked at 4-4

Ng On Yee and Alan McManus
Ng On-yee and Alan McManus face each other in Sheffield

Alan McManus is tied 4-4 with women's world No.1 Ng On-yee in their first-round World Snooker Championship qualifier.

McManus, 48, a two-time Crucible semi-finalist, trailed 2-0 in Sheffield before getting back on terms.

Hong Kong's Ng has won the women's world title the past two years and is one of two females in the qualifiers, with England's Reanne Evans the other.

McManus' fellow Scot Ross Muir trails England's Tom Ford 7-2.

Both matches are first to 10 frames and resume at 19:00 BST on Friday.

