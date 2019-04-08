World Snooker Championship: Reanne Evans to play Zhang Yong in first qualifying round
-
- From the section Snooker
Eleven-time women's world champion Reanne Evans will play Zhang Yong in the first qualifying round of the 2019 World Snooker Championship.
Ng On-yee, the reigning women's world champion, faces former Masters winner Alan McManus, while six-time Crucible runner-up Jimmy White takes on Ross Bulman.
Three-time ranking event winner Marco Fu plays Chinese teenager Luo Honghao.
Qualifying is at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport from 10-17 April.
Only the top 16 seeds have earned an automatic place for the World Championship.
The event starts on 20 April at the Crucible in Sheffield, with three-time champion Mark Williams looking to defend his title.
World Championship top seeds
- Mark Williams
- Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Mark Selby
- Neil Robertson
- John Higgins
- Mark Allen
- Judd Trump
- Kyren Wilson
- Barry Hawkins
- Ding Junhui
- Jack Lisowski
- Stuart Bingham
- Shaun Murphy
- Luca Brecel
- Stephen Maguire
- David Gilbert
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.