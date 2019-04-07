China Open: Neil Robertson thrashes Jack Lisowski in final
Neil Robertson won his third ranking title of the season by thrashing Jack Lisowski 11-4 in the China Open final.
Breaks of 141 and 100 helped the Australian establish a dominant 8-2 lead after the first session.
The 37-year-old then secured the three frames he needed for the title in the evening session to win the tournament in Beijing for a second time.
The victory moved Robertson up to fourth in the world and earned him £225,000.
Robertson also beat England's Lisowski in the final of the Riga Masters in July 2018.
