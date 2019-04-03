Jamie Jones loses appeal against 12-month snooker ban

Jamie Jones reached the last 16 of the 2018 World Championship

Welsh snooker player Jamie Jones has lost an appeal against a 12-month ban following a corruption inquiry.

He was suspended in October 2018 after being accused of being part of a plan to fix a match between fellow Welshman David John and Graeme Dott two years earlier.

Jones, 31, was cleared of match-fixing, but admitted failing to report a corrupt approach.

John was suspended for five years after admitting to fixing two matches.

John was ordered to pay £17,000 costs, while Jones was told he must pay £9,000.

Jones appealed to the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) against the severity of his sanction.

The panel upheld the length of his ban until 10 October 2019 and reduced his costs to £6,500 - but he must pay £3,655 towards the appeal.