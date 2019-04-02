John Higgins beaten by Joe O'Connor at China Open

Higgins won the world title in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011

Four-time world champion John Higgins was knocked out of the China Open after a 6-2 first-round defeat by world number 84 Joe O'Connor.

England's O'Connor, who beat the world number four in February's Welsh Open, fell 2-0 behind to the Scotsman.

But Higgins, 43, then made too many errors and 23-year-old O'Connor, in his first season as a professional, reeled off the next six frames for victory.

Meanwhile England's Barry Hawkins lost 6-5 to Lu Ning of China.

Another Englishman, Kyren Wilson, eased to a 6-2 victory over Yuan Sijun while Peter Ebdon beat Yan Bingtao by the same score.