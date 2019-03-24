Tour Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Neil Robertson to become world number one

Ronnie O'Sullivan became world number one for the first time since 2010 by edging a thrilling Tour Championship final against Neil Robertson.

O'Sullivan led 5-3 overnight in Llandudno but Robertson had the better of Sunday's first session to reach 8-8.

He levelled again at 10-10 but never led and an 83 saw O'Sullivan win 13-11.

The Englishman said reaching number one without playing as many events as other players was "one of the best achievements across sports".

"I've never been driven by number one as if I was I'd probably enter a few more tournaments," said O'Sullivan, who overtakes Mark Selby at the top of the world rankings.

"To get there probably playing only half the tournaments some of the other guys do, it's probably one of the best achievements across sports.

"Congratulations to Neil - him and Judd Trump have been the two best this season along with myself. If one of us doesn't win the World Championship I'll be surprised."

More to follow.