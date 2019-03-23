Tour Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan holds lead over Neil Robertson

Ronnie O'Sullivan trailed 2-0 but soon moved 5-2 up

Ronnie O'Sullivan came from two frames down to assume control of his Tour Championship final against Neil Robertson in Llandudno.

O'Sullivan, 43, compiled compiled breaks of 74, 97, 71 and 67 in consecutive frames to move 4-2 up.

The world number two edged a narrow seventh frame but Australian Robertson battled to take the final frame, leaving him 5-3 down after the session.

They resume on Sunday at 13:00 GMT, in a match that is the best of 25 frames.

The winner will earn £150,000; victory for O'Sullivan would move him above Mark Selby to become world number one.