Mark Williams: Welsh star keen on 'really good warm up' to world title defence

Media playback is not supported on this device Williams keen on 'really good warm up'

World champion Mark Williams says this week's Tour Championship in Llandudno is a "really good warm up" in his bid to defend his world title next month.

The tournament will see the top eight players in the world this season contest a knock out event with a prize of £150,000 for the winner.

Williams is ranked number six and will play third ranked Judd Trump in a first round tie beginning on Tuesday.

"It is a really good warm up for the World Championships," he explained.

The opening match will be played over two days, mirroring the World Championship format which Williams thinks suits the game's top players.

"In the first round I've got Judd Trump - it just goes to show how tough it is… it's just a tough field from the start and it's best of 17 (frames) which everyone would prefer and you'll be a good man to pick a winner to be honest," Williams told BBC Wales Sport.

"It's a first time that they've had this tournament with the top eight … it's very tough to get in because you've got to do well in a lot of tournaments to get in it, but best of 17 (frames) is what everybody would prefer to play."

Ahead of his world title defence in Sheffield in April Williams is looking forward to competing on Welsh soil - once he finally arrives.

"It's a brilliant venue, Venue Cymru is brilliant and Llandudno is a lovely place to go," said Williams.

"People say it's a home tournament but it's a four hour drive for me Llandudno - three and a half hour four hours but it is a Welsh tournament, it is I suppose local but not local in travelling - I could get to Cyprus in the same time that I could get there!"

With a prize fund of £375,000 the winner will take home £150,000 and the 43-year old has pinpointed Ronnie O'Sullivan as the favourite for the tournament.

O'Sullivan became the first player to compile 1,000 professional century breaks earlier this month when he won the Players Championship in Preston.

"He's the one to beat, he's always the one to beat though when his head is on," said Williams.

"When he was in Cardiff (in the Welsh Open in February) he didn't really look that interested to be honest in playing, but when he turns up and he is interested he is almost unbeatable," he said.

The China Open follows the Tour Championship in the schedule before Williams, who was given the freedom of Blaenau Gwent in recognition of his achievements, gets to defend his world title.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.