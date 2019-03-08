Players Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats John Higgins to reach semi-finals
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved onto 997 career centuries as he reached the Players Championship last four with a 6-4 win over John Higgins.
The 68th match between the two 43-year-olds equalled the record for head-to-head encounters set by Steve Davis and Jimmy White between 1979 and 2010.
It was 2-2 at the interval in Preston before O'Sullivan made a 101 clearance followed by a 92 to move 4-2 up.
He added a 116 en route to a semi-final with Mark Allen on Saturday.
More to follow.