Players Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats John Higgins to reach semi-finals

O'Sullivan recorded his 36th victory over Higgins since they first played in Dubai in 1994

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved onto 997 career centuries as he reached the Players Championship last four with a 6-4 win over John Higgins.

The 68th match between the two 43-year-olds equalled the record for head-to-head encounters set by Steve Davis and Jimmy White between 1979 and 2010.

It was 2-2 at the interval in Preston before O'Sullivan made a 101 clearance followed by a 92 to move 4-2 up.

He added a 116 en route to a semi-final with Mark Allen on Saturday.

