Mark Williams into Players Championship quarter-finals
- From the section Snooker
Three-time world champion Mark Williams has reached the quarter-finals of the Players Championship with a 6-2 win over Ali Carter in Preston.
The 43-year-old Welshman managed 118, 131, 70 and 79 breaks on Tuesday.
Welsh Open winner Neil Robertson is also through to the last eight after a 6-3 victory over 2015 Players Championship winner Joe Perry.
"If I can play like that I've got a chance," Williams said after the win.
"I'd been playing golf every day, I'd have a couple of beers every couple of hours and then I'd get beat so there were no excuses.
"I've been practising a lot lately and I'll be playing all the way through to the end of the Worlds.
"But I've put in the work and after a few weeks' practice the game's coming back and there's no excuse now."
Robertson faces world number two Williams on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen have already advanced to the last eight.