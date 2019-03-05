Mark Williams into Players Championship quarter-finals

Mark Williams
World champion Williams joins Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Allen and Neil Robertson in the last eight

Three-time world champion Mark Williams has reached the quarter-finals of the Players Championship with a 6-2 win over Ali Carter in Preston.

The 43-year-old Welshman managed 118, 131, 70 and 79 breaks on Tuesday.

Welsh Open winner Neil Robertson is also through to the last eight after a 6-3 victory over 2015 Players Championship winner Joe Perry.

"If I can play like that I've got a chance," Williams said after the win.

"I'd been playing golf every day, I'd have a couple of beers every couple of hours and then I'd get beat so there were no excuses.

"I've been practising a lot lately and I'll be playing all the way through to the end of the Worlds.

"But I've put in the work and after a few weeks' practice the game's coming back and there's no excuse now."

Robertson faces world number two Williams on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen have already advanced to the last eight.

