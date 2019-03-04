Ronnie O'Sullivan into Players Championship quarter-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan did his post-match interview in an Australian accent

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan reached the quarter-finals of the Players Championship with a 6-4 win over Barry Hawkins in Preston.

The world number three, 43, began with an opening-frame break of 106, the 995th century of his career.

O'Sullivan, who will play Mark Selby or John Higgins next, then led 3-0 and 5-2 before Hawkins made a fight of it.

"It was a very tough match and he made me work hard for it," said O'Sullivan, putting on an Australian accent.

"I'm just so pleased to get through in the end. It was a tough match against a tough opponent."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you