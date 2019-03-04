Ronnie O'Sullivan into Players Championship quarter-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan did his post-match interview in an Australian accent

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan reached the quarter-finals of the Players Championship with a 6-4 win over Barry Hawkins in Preston.

The world number three, 43, began with an opening-frame break of 106, the 995th century of his career.

O'Sullivan, who will play Mark Selby or John Higgins next, then led 3-0 and 5-2 before Hawkins made a fight of it.

"It was a very tough match and he made me work hard for it," said O'Sullivan, putting on an Australian accent.

"I'm just so pleased to get through in the end. It was a tough match against a tough opponent."