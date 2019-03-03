Indian Open: Matthew Selt beats Lyu Haotian to win first ranking title

Selt is the second player from outside the top 50 to win a ranking title within a week after Thepchaiya Un-Nooh won the Shoot Out last weekend

England's Matthew Selt said it was a "dream come true" to secure his first ranking title at the Indian Open.

Selt, who is ranked 51 in the world, came from behind to beat China's Lyu Haotian 5-3 to take the £50,000 prize.

The 33-year-old had never previously reached beyond the quarter-finals of a ranking event in his 17-year career.

"I would love to win my next title with my son Parker in the crowd. I can go home now, give him the trophy and pay his nursery fees!" he said.

"I went to bed last night thinking I could be going home with the trophy, and now it's a dream come true to win such a prestigious event. I felt calm all week and I don't know why.

"I don't feel I can play much better than that. In the balls I was clinical, and in the last frame I had a chance to win it and took it. It was a really enjoyable final."

Selt had beaten defending champion and world number four John Higgins 4-2 in the semi-final.