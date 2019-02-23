Snooker Shoot Out: Jimmy White through to last 32

White beat Steve Davis to win the senior world title in 2010

Crowd favourite Jimmy White reached the last 32 of the Snooker Shoot Out in Watford with a tense 32-18 win over fellow Englishman John Astley.

White, at 56 the oldest player in the event, beat 11-time women's world champion Reanne Evans in the first round.

Belgian Luca Brecel beat Ricky Walden with a 133 total clearance.

His 14-year-old compatriot Ben Mertens lost to 16-year-old English left-hander Ryan Davies.

Jamie Clark of Wales saw off Mitchell Mann, who was penalised for taking too long when he appeared to strike the cue ball before the 10-second klaxon sounded.

Six-time world finalist White, who had not progressed beyond the last 64 this season prior to this week, won the last of his 10 ranking titles in 2004.

"You think you're in control but a couple of times I lost the plot," admitted the world number 75, after edging to victory over world number 110 Astley, from Gateshead.

"Luckily, he missed an easy ball in the yellow pocket, otherwise I'd have lost."

Amateur Steven Hallworth also went through with an emphatic 120-8 win over a completely out-of-sorts world number 27 Tom Ford.

