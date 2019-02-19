Snooker Shoot-Out: Emma Parker ready for 'massive opportunity'

Emma Parker plays India's Laxman Rawat in her first-round match at the Snooker Shoot-Out on Friday

Emma Parker hopes her mother's assistance in practice has helped to prepare her for a "massive opportunity" at the Snooker Shoot-Out.

Parker, 19, and Reanne Evans will become the first women to compete on television in the final stages of a world ranking event in the UK.

Matches last one frame and players have a maximum of 15 seconds for shots.

"I have been practising with a shot clock, my mum has been counting down the seconds for me," said Parker.

"It's not easy, you have to see the shot quickly and then play it."

'I would love snooker to be my career'

Parker, a former women's world under-21 champion from Essex, is one of eight wildcards in the tournament, which will be staged in Watford from Thursday until Sunday.

Her first-round opponent is India's Laxman Rawat.

"I will be nervous on Friday but hopefully I can put that to one side and play well," she added.

"It is a massive opportunity for myself and Reanne to play on television. Hopefully we can win matches. I would love snooker to be my career, I just have to take it step by step."

Eleven-time women's world champion Evans, meanwhile, will be up against six-time World Championship runner-up Jimmy White in her first-round match.

"It will just be great for me to play against the legend Jimmy," said 33-year-old Evans, who was just two wins from becoming the first woman to play at the Crucible in the 2017 World Championship.

"Alex Higgins, Jimmy and Ronnie O'Sullivan were the three big characters that changed snooker," she told BBC Sport.

"I've got a lot of respect for Jimmy - he has already been very good to me."

Matches in the Snooker Shoot-Out are one frame only up to the final, and last a maximum of 10 minutes with a shot clock in operation - 15 seconds for the first five minutes and 10 seconds for the last five.