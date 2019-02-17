Robertson beats Bingham to win second Welsh Open title

Neil Robertson is a former world number one

Neil Robertson held off a spirited fightback from Stuart Bingham to win the Welsh Open final 9-7 in Cardiff.

Robertson's victory saw him surpass £4 million in prize money for his career.

The Australian led 7-3 before Bingham mounted a spirited fightback, reeling off four successive frames to level.

Robertson edged back ahead and then clinched the match with a break of 83.

"It was an amazing end to the match. I had to try and hang in there," he said.

"Great credit to Stuart. It was a great final because so many frames went back and forth.

"To win an event does not happen very often, so I am really happy."

Robertson carried a two-frame advantage into the final session as both players sought a second Welsh Open crown and the £70,000 winning prize.

Robertson won the Ray Reardon trophy in 2007 by defeating Andrew Higginson, while Bingham was the champion in 2017, beating Judd Trump.

Ranked 10 in the world, Robertson reached the final by thrashing Iran's Hossein Vafaei 6-0, while world number 12 Bingham produced four centuries as he beat Joe O'Connor 6-2.

Robertson also hit a 147 earlier in the tournament, but the final did not quite live up to the high standards the two players had set.

Breaks of 71 and 69 helped Robertson to a 3-1 lead, with a break of 72 extending his advantage.

However, Bingham won two of the final three frames before the interval, including a break of 102.

Robertson extended his lead to 7-3 after the break, before Bingham won the 11th frame.

Robertson seemed certain to move 8-4 in front, but Bingham stole in on the black to reduce the arrears to 7-5 in a mammoth 43 minute frame that changed the momentum of the match.

Bingham reeled off four frames in succession to level at 7-7, but Robertson managed to regain the momentum.

A jittery 15th frame saw both players miss at crucial times, but it was Robertson who regained the lead before a fine break of 83 clinched a second tournament victory this season.

