Welsh Open: Stuart Bingham beats Joe O'Connor to reach final

Stuart Bingham ended Joe O'Connor's run at the Welsh Open to reach Sunday's final in Cardiff.

World number 12 Bingham, 42, produced four centuries as he beat his fellow Englishman 6-2 at the Motorpoint Arena.

O'Connor, 23, pulled off surprise wins over Kyren Wilson, Ding Junhui and defending champion John Higgins en route to the semi-finals.

Australian Neil Robertson faces Iran's Hossein Vafaei in the second semi at 19:00 GMT.

Bingham has made 10 century breaks in the tournament, the same number he made during his run to win the 2015 World Championship.

"My game is there. Long may it continue," he told BBC Sport.

Bingham was also full of praise for O'Connor, describing him as "probably the most promising young English player we've got now ".