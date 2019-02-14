Welsh Open: Mark Allen loses to world number 69 Ian Burns

Mark Allen was involved in controversy at last week's World Grand Prix in Cheltenham

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen lost 4-2 to world-ranked number 69 player Ian Burns at the last-32 stage of the Welsh Open at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff.

Antrim man Allen trailed 3-0 but hauled himself back into contention by winning the next two frames, before Englishman Burns took the next to seal victory.

World number six Allen had beaten Mark Joyce 4-2 in round one and China's Mei Xi Wen 4-1 in the second round.

Burns, a quarter-finalist last year, defeated Liang Wenbo 4-3 in round two.

He will play Scott Donaldson in the fourth round.

Allen was at the centre of controversy last week when he conceded the final frame of his last-16 match against Ali Carter at the World Grand Prix despite there being 11 reds left on the table.

The Northern Irishman described the playing conditions at the Cheltenham venue as "disgusting", adding that he would have smashed his cue had he continued the match.