Welsh Open: Mark Allen reaches last 32 in Cardiff but Joe Swail exits

Mark Allen was involved in controversy at last week's World Grand Prix in Cheltenham

Mark Allen beat China's Mei Xi Wen 4-1 to reach the last 32 at the Welsh Open in Cardiff but Joe Swail exited after a 4-3 defeat by Scott Donaldson.

World number six Allen posted a break of 100 to move 2-0 up and after 89th-ranked Mei took the next, runs of 54 and 89 secured the Antrim man's win

Allen will face English's world number 69 Ian Burns in the third round.

Swail trailed 2-0 before forcing a decider but a final-frame break of 52 clinched the Scotsman's victory.

Donaldson is 48th in the world rankings - 41 places above twice world championship semi-finalist Swail.

Allen was at the centre of controversy last week when he conceded the final frame of his last-16 match against Ali Carter at the World Grand Prix despite there being 11 reds left on the table.

The Northern Irishman described the playing conditions at the Cheltenham venue as "disgusting", adding that he would have smashed his cue had he continued the match.