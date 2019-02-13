Welsh Open: World Champion Mark Williams beaten by Zhang Anda

Mark Williams

World Champion Mark Williams is out of snooker's Welsh Open after losing 4-2 to Zhang Anda in the second round.

Williams' compatriot Duane Jones beat current Masters champion Judd Trump 4-2 to progress.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby are also through. O'Sullivan came from behind to beat Yuan Sijan 4-2, while Selby beat Adam Duffy 4-0.

Ding Junhui beat Oliver Lines 4-3, while Jack Lisowski caused an upset with a 4-3 victory over Marco Fu.

There were second round exits for two former world champions Shaun Murphy and Ken Doherty.

Murphy lost 4-2 to James Cahill and Doherty 4-1 to Sam Craigie.

Jimmy White is also out having lost 4-1 to Michael Georgiou.

