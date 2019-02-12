Welsh Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby through to second round

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan is going for a fifth Welsh Open title, having won it in 2004, 2005, 2014 and 2016

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in the second round of the Welsh Open with victory over Sanderson Lam.

After going 2-1 down, breaks of 95 and 116 helped O'Sullivan to a 4-2 win to set up a tie with China's Yuan Sijun.

Three-time world champion Mark Selby beat Anthony McGill 4-2, with Adam Duffy his next opponent.

Former world champion Neil Robertson made a maximum 147 break during his 4-1 win against Jordan Brown.

There were also first-round wins for Barry Hawkins and Stuart Bingham,

Hawkins beat Sunny Akani 4-0, Bingham was a 4-0 winner over Ali Carter, while Nigel Bond won a deciding frame to beat Alan McManus 4-3.

Duane Jones gave the home crowd something to cheer when he produced an upset to beat Xiao Guodong 4-3.

Jones' compatriot Jackson Page is out, having lost 4-1 to Zhao Xintong.

