Welsh Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby through to second round
Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in the second round of the Welsh Open with victory over Sanderson Lam.
After going 2-1 down, breaks of 95 and 116 helped O'Sullivan to a 4-2 win to set up a tie with China's Yuan Sijun.
Three-time world champion Mark Selby beat Anthony McGill 4-2, with Adam Duffy his next opponent.
Former world champion Neil Robertson made a maximum 147 break during his 4-1 win against Jordan Brown.
There were also first-round wins for Barry Hawkins and Stuart Bingham,
Hawkins beat Sunny Akani 4-0, Bingham was a 4-0 winner over Ali Carter, while Nigel Bond won a deciding frame to beat Alan McManus 4-3.
Duane Jones gave the home crowd something to cheer when he produced an upset to beat Xiao Guodong 4-3.
Jones' compatriot Jackson Page is out, having lost 4-1 to Zhao Xintong.