World Grand Prix: Judd Trump beats Ali Carter 10-6 to win World Grand Prix

Trump has won three ranking titles this season

Masters champion Judd Trump beat Ali Carter 10-6 at Cheltenham Racecourse to win the World Grand Prix.

World number five Trump led 6-3 on the back of breaks of 113 and 132.

But Carter, whose last rankings title was the 2016 World Open, fought back to 7-6 before Trump won three straight frames to seal victory.

It is a third title of the season for Trump, who also beat Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the Northern Ireland Open in November.