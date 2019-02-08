World Grand Prix: Judd Trump beats Mark Selby 5-1 to reach semi-finals

Trump has won nine ranking titles

Judd Trump sealed a third successive victory over world number one Mark Selby, winning 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old world number five made a 77 in the opening frame and raced 3-0 ahead at Cheltenham Racecourse.

He added a 102 and was on a break of 67 in the next when Selby jokingly threw his towel on the table to concede.

Trump will play Barry Hawkins in the last four after the world number seven beat Kyren Wilson 5-2.

Hawkins had breaks of 134, 64, 63 and 116 and when asked about taking on Trump he said: "He's super confident and it's up to me to keep performing and give him a game."

Masters champion Trump was clearly unaffected by a 20-minute delay to the afternoon's proceedings, caused by a problem with the roof at the racecourse's Centaur venue following heavy overnight rain.

"It's the best I've felt for quite a while," he said. "I was able to take my practice game to the main table."

Ali Carter and Xiao Guodong will contest the first semi-final on Friday evening.

