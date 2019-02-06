David John and Jamie Jones: Pair banned after snooker match-fixing investigation

Jamie Jones reached the last 16 of the 2018 World Championship

Two Welsh players have been banned from snooker after a corruption inquiry.

Former professional David John will serve a suspension of five years and seven months, while Jamie Jones has been given a one-year ban.

Jones, world number 39 at the time he was charged, was cleared of match-fixing but admitted failing to report a corrupt approach.

He was suspended in October after being accused of being part of a plan to fix a match between John and Graeme Dott.

But a disciplinary panel found that he had not breached the betting rules of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

Ex-professional John - whose career high ranking was world number 68 - admitted fixing two matches in which his opponents were unaware of the plots.

John was ordered to pay £17,000 costs, while Jones - who can play again in October - must pay £9,000.

Jason Ferguson, the WPBSA Chairman said: "In the case of David John, this is a clear message that there is no place for match-fixing in snooker.

"However, this case also highlights the importance of professional sportsman understanding their responsibilities to report anything relating to match-fixing.

"Jamie Jones is a well-respected professional snooker player and I have no doubt that has never fixed the outcome of a match he was involved in. It is a real shame to see that this talented player has fallen foul of failing to report his direct knowledge of an arrangement to fix a match."

