World Grand Prix: John Higgins loses to Noppon Saengkham

Saengkham has yet to reach a ranking final

Four-time world champion John Higgins suffered a 4-2 defeat against world number 32 Noppon Saengkham in round two at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

The 26-year-old Thai rolled in breaks of 56, 103, 52 and 66 against Scot Higgins, the world number four.

Higgins had gone ahead with runs of 94 and 108 before his opponent reeled off three frames in succession.

Saengkham will next face world number one Mark Selby, who beat Shaun Murphy 4-1 at the racecourse venue.

Reigning world champion Mark Williams and defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan were first-round casualties in the event.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.