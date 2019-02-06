World Grand Prix: Mark Williams beaten by Yuan Sijun in round one
World champion Mark Williams followed Ronnie O'Sullivan out of the World Grand Prix when he suffered a shock defeat to Chinese teenager Yuan Sijun.
Wales' Williams, 43, took the first frame but fell 2-1 behind when 18-year-old Yuan produced a break of 100.
Williams rallied with a 138 of his own to level at 2-2 then edged a frame in front, only for Yuan to compile a 131 and take the decider to win 4-3.
Defending champion O'Sullivan also lost in the first round, to Marco Fu.
Elsewhere in Tuesday's matches at the Cheltenham Racecourse venue, China's Xiao Guodong caused another surprise with a 4-3 victory over Australian Neil Robertson, the world number 10.
Yuan now plays Scotland's Stephen Maguire, while Xiao meets Mark Davis in round two.