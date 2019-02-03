Kyren Wilson beats David Gilbert to win dramatic German Masters final

World number nine Wilson reached the final with a win over Stephen Maguire in the semi-final

Kyren Wilson produced a brilliant fightback to claim a third ranking title with a 9-7 victory over fellow Englishman David Gilbert in the final of the German Masters.

Wilson led 5-3 following the afternoon session at the Tempodrom in Berlin, but lost the first four frames of the evening session.

But the 27-year-old won four frames in succession to claim the £80,000 prize.

"I felt like I had to have some luck, which I did have," he said.

"Dave was fantastic after the interval, he came out all guns blazing. I was a bit lucky today but I feel Dave's first title is definitely coming."

