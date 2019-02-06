Welsh Open 2019: BBC coverage details and times
-
- From the section Snooker
|Welsh Open on the BBC
|Dates: 11-17 Feb Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Coverage: Live television coverage on BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, iPlayer and online
The 2019 Welsh Open will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff from 11-17 February, with live coverage and highlights to be broadcast on BBC Two Wales and the Red Button.
Coverage will also be available on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app, as well as the BBC iPlayer.
A total of 128 players will take part in the opening round, all vying for a share of the £366,000 total prize fund.
The winner will receive £70,000 and 2018 champion John Higgins will be returning to defend his crown.
BBC coverage
Monday, 11 February
13:00-16:15 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 12 February
13:00-16:15 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 13 February
13:00-16:15 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Thursday, 14 February
13:00-16:15 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Friday, 15 February
13:00-16:15 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
21:00-22:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
23:05-23:55 - Highlights, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Saturday, 16 February
13:00-16:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online
19:00-22:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Sunday, 17 February
13:00-15:50 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
19:00-22:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
NB: Dates for some programmes have yet to be confirmed. Comprehensive TV coverage from every day's play is available via iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, Connected TV and app.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.