Masters Snooker 2019: Judd Trump beats Mark Selby to reach semi-finals
Judd Trump knocked world number one Mark Selby out of the Masters at the quarter-final stage with a 6-2 victory.
The match started slowly - with tactical battles meaning the opening two frames took more than an hour - but Trump found his groove to go 5-1 ahead.
Selby rallied briefly with a 110 clearance, but Trump kept his cool to ease through to Saturday's semi-final.
There he will face 2012 champion Neil Robertson, who came from behind to beat Barry Hawkins 6-3.
Englishman Hawkins made the perfect start with breaks of 62 and 72 to go 2-0 up, but Australia's Robertson responded superbly by claiming five in a row, before taking the one he needed to advance.
Friday's early match was one of contrasting styles between a gritty and mechanical Selby and the more free-flowing Trump.
The opening two frames were long, drawn-out battles - lasting 43 and 26 minutes - which would ordinarily play into Selby's hands, but Trump kept him in check with excellent safety to pinch both.
Selby pegged him back to 2-1, but Trump took control of the contest with breaks of 81, 101, and 60 and claimed victory in a prolonged 40-minute frame.
'It's no good just getting to the semi-final'
Trump was happy with his disciplined performance, telling BBC Sport: "In the past maybe I would have messed up.
"You just have to stay patient against him and you can't go for anything stupid, just wait your chance. I think my safety has improved and I was able to compete against him.
"When a frame is going on for 40 minutes, it is demoralising to lose it. Even if it had gone 5-3 at the end it would have been tough to get over the line after that.
"You know he can come back from any scoreline. I've got the experience of losing a lead before so that stood me in good stead."
Trump has never gone beyond the semi-finals at the Masters, and last year let slip a 5-2 lead against Kyren Wilson.
"It's such a big tournament and my record is not great here," he said. I've thrown away a few big leads, especially last year.
"You've got to learn from that. It's no good just getting to the semi-final, you've got to get to the final and win it."
Selby acknowledged Trump's more balanced game had been an important factor in the match, saying: "Judd's safety game has improved over the years and he has a good all-round game now.
"I felt good out there but it is frustrating because the balls did not fall for me. It got a bit laughable in the end."
