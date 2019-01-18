Masters Snooker 2019: Judd Trump beats Mark Selby to reach semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Trump knocks out world number one Selby - best shots

Judd Trump knocked world number one Mark Selby out of the Masters at the quarter-final stage with a 6-2 victory.

The match started slowly - with tactical battles meaning the opening two frames took more than an hour - but Trump found his groove to go 5-1 ahead.

Selby rallied briefly with a 110 clearance, but Trump kept his cool to ease through to Saturday's semi-final.

There he will face 2012 champion Neil Robertson, who came from behind to beat Barry Hawkins 6-3.

Englishman Hawkins made the perfect start with breaks of 62 and 72 to go 2-0 up, but Australia's Robertson responded superbly by claiming five in a row, before taking the one he needed to advance.

Friday's early match was one of contrasting styles between a gritty and mechanical Selby and the more free-flowing Trump.

The opening two frames were long, drawn-out battles - lasting 43 and 26 minutes - which would ordinarily play into Selby's hands, but Trump kept him in check with excellent safety to pinch both.

Selby pegged him back to 2-1, but Trump took control of the contest with breaks of 81, 101, and 60 and claimed victory in a prolonged 40-minute frame.

'It's no good just getting to the semi-final'

Trump was happy with his disciplined performance, telling BBC Sport: "In the past maybe I would have messed up.

"You just have to stay patient against him and you can't go for anything stupid, just wait your chance. I think my safety has improved and I was able to compete against him.

"When a frame is going on for 40 minutes, it is demoralising to lose it. Even if it had gone 5-3 at the end it would have been tough to get over the line after that.

"You know he can come back from any scoreline. I've got the experience of losing a lead before so that stood me in good stead."

Trump has never gone beyond the semi-finals at the Masters, and last year let slip a 5-2 lead against Kyren Wilson.

"It's such a big tournament and my record is not great here," he said. I've thrown away a few big leads, especially last year.

"You've got to learn from that. It's no good just getting to the semi-final, you've got to get to the final and win it."

Selby acknowledged Trump's more balanced game had been an important factor in the match, saying: "Judd's safety game has improved over the years and he has a good all-round game now.

"I felt good out there but it is frustrating because the balls did not fall for me. It got a bit laughable in the end."

