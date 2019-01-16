Masters Snooker 2019: Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson; Mark Selby defeats Stephen Maguire

Media playback is not supported on this device The Masters 2019: Selby stuns Maguire to progress in Masters

2019 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 13-20 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Judd Trump came out on top 6-2 against rival Kyren Wilson to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters.

Trump, seeking a second major after his UK Championship win in 2011, opened with a 128 break and went 5-0 ahead in what was billed as a 'grudge match'.

"The two of us clash, we don't speak. We don't really get on," said the world number five after sealing victory.

Trump will play three-time world champion Mark Selby, who also won 6-2 - against Stephen Maguire.

Selby scored three century breaks - 115, 125 and 133 - and also had runs of 95 and 96 in a dominant display.

