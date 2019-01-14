Masters 2019: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Stuart Bingham to reach quarters

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into Masters quarter-finals - best shots

2019 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 13-20 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan eased past Stuart Bingham 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters.

Bingham took a scrappy opener but O'Sullivan soon got into his rhythm with breaks of 96, 134, 111 and 60 on the way to five frames in a row.

A run of 71 pulled one back for Bingham but O'Sullivan made 66 and pinched the eighth on a nervy, re-spotted black to progress and faces Ryan Day next.

In the evening session, 2011 champion Ding Junhui thrashed Jack Lisowski 6-1.

China's Ding made high breaks of 123 and 66, while English debutant Lisowski claimed his only frame with a run of 60.

Ding will face Luca Brecel in the next round after the Belgian knocked out defending champion Mark Allen on the opening day.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ding Junhui dominates Jack Lisowski to make quarter-finals - best shots

'I get tired now' - O'Sullivan

This was O'Sullivan first match since winning a record seventh UK Championship title in York on 9 December and his 19 Triple Crown event triumphs - which includes five World Championships - is the most of any player.

Though he made a slow start in the first round against Bingham in London, his two centuries in the match took him to 988 in his career as he aims to become the first player to 1,000.

Bingham was 66 ahead in what turned out to be the last frame as O'Sullivan potted four blacks and a pink with five reds to force a re-spotted black and after an exchange of 14 shots, O'Sullivan stroked it in to go through.

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: 21 minutes & 54 shots - epic battle to pot pink

O'Sullivan told BBC TV: "It is hard to analyse how you played but I tried to be as professional and disciplined and draw on all my experience. It was getting tense and I was relieved to get over the line.

"He looked like he was getting stronger at the end. I made a few mistakes, let him in and the game can punish you sometimes. You have to put your foot to the metal and go as hard as you can for as long as you can.

"I have been in 12 finals and only won seven, I should have won a few more, I have thrown a few away (from winning positions).

"I can play for another 10 years but I get tired now. I have had insomnia for seven years and it catches you out sometimes, I felt really tired today. I was not sure how I would do but the adrenaline kicked in and you hit a slump again but it kicks in again."