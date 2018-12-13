Scottish Open: Mark Allen beats Yuan Sijun 4-1 to set up Graeme Dott match

Allen reached the final at the UK Championship last week where he lost to Ronnie O'Sullivan

Mark Allen set up a Scottish Open last-16 tie with home player Graeme Dott on Thursday night after earning a 4-1 afternoon win over China's Yuan Sijun.

Breaks of 56 and 52 helped the world number six win the opening frame and while Yuan's run of 67 clinched frame three, Allen then eased to victory.

Ex-world champion Dott beat Belgium's Luca Brecel 4-3 in his Thursday match.

The winner of Thursday night's game will face either John Higgins or Alfie Burden in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Antrim player Allen, 32, reached the final at the recent UK Championship where he was defeated 10-6 by Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Last month, Allen secured the fourth ranking tournament of his career as he won the International Championships in China by beating Australia's Neil Robertson 10-6 in the final.

The Northern Ireland man will defend his Masters title in London next month.