UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Tom Ford 6-1 to reach final

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport at the York Barbican

Ronnie O'Sullivan at the UK Championship
O'Sullivan coasted through to his fourth successive UK Championship final
Betway UK Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December
Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is one victory away from a record seventh UK Championship title after beating Tom Ford 6-1 to reach the final.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you